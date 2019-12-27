Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Firefighters were called to a home on Fleming Circle on Friday morning. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed, including one car in the garage. Neighbors reported that the residents were away from home for Christmas. More information will be available in our next edition on Jan. 8.
General News on 01/01/2020
Print Headline: House fire
