Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Two injured in head-on collision on Dartmoor Road December 25, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police examine the scene while fire and EMS personnel speak with a patient in a head-on collision on Dartmoor Road, just west of its intersection with Pine Street. Two patients were transported by ambulance from the scene.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police examine the scene while fire and EMS personnel speak with a patient in a head-on collision on Dartmoor Road, just west of its intersection with Pine Street. Two patients were transported by ambulance from the scene.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police examine the scene while fire and EMS personnel speak with a patient in a head-on collision on Dartmoor Road, just west of its intersection with Pine Street. Two patients were transported by ambulance from the scene.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police examine the scene while fire and EMS personnel speak with a patient in a head-on collision on Dartmoor Road, just west of its intersection with Pine Street. Two patients were transported by ambulance from the scene.

General News on 12/25/2019

Print Headline: Two injured in head-on collision on Dartmoor Road

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT