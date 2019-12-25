Bella Vista Lutheran Church

New Year's Eve worship service will be at 6 p.m.

There will be a special worship service for those unable to attend a regular worship service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Following the service, lunch will be served. For those needing transportation to this service, or any other worship service, please call the church office at 479-855-0272.

There will be no Shepherd's Food Pantry on Friday, Dec. 27. It will be open again on Jan. 3 and is in need of toothpaste and toothbrushes. A container for donations is in the church narthex.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Dec. 29: Features a Burning Bowl ritual during which participants will individually set their intentions for the New Year and release what no longer serves. The fifth of seven Chalica candles representing the Unitarian Universalist fifth principle, The right of conscience and use of the democratic process in our congregations and in society at large, will also be lit.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Dec. 25, the Oasis Food Pantry and the church office will be closed.

Sunday, Dec. 29, Pastor Mark and Associate Pastor Al will continue the sermon series titled "God With Us" Prince of Peace.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

PCBV's exercise class meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

First United Methodist Church

A grandparents' support group has formed for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. It meets the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in the parlor. The Rev. Jim Rowland is facilitating this group and welcomes all to meet other grandparents who are in the same position. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an ongoing support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Prayer shawl ministry meets on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parlor. Come for an hour of visiting and stitching. If you would like to learn how to knit, members will be happy to instruct you. The shawls are given to shut-ins, those who are grieving and other circumstances. Each shawl is prayed over and blessed as it is being lovingly made.

Community Life Groups next semester begins in January. If you are interested in learning more or joining one of these life-changing groups, please call the church office at 479-855-1126 and sign up to be contacted by our CLG directors.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next 10-week session of Flex 'N Stretch starts Monday, Jan. 6, at Highlands Church. The meetings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. in the Peter Classroom. The mission is to challenge, encourage and promote better health through physical exercise. You can attend one lesson, all 30 lessons, or any number in-between -- whatever works for you! Flex 'N Stretch is a wellness program of activities which provides a higher quality of life through responsible movement that is pain-free and possible for all participants. This well-organized exercise program teaches participants, including seniors, how to do the exercises easily and safely. Benefits include increased range of motion, coordination, strength, balance and agility, all of which improve the quality of life and lead to longer independent living. Cost is $45 for 30 sessions or $30 for 15 sessions. Contact the church office at 479-855-2277 for more information.

Join the Highlands United Methodist Women for AFTER HOURS, a monthly evening retreat of fellowship, spiritual growth and mission outreach for the women of Bella Vista as well as the women of the Highlands Church. The next retreat will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the fellowship hall. There will be socializing, eating, playing games and study of the Bible. Everyone is welcome!

Highland Christian Church

Wednesday, Jan. 1, the church office will be closed for the New Year's Day Holiday. There will be no choir practice that evening

Unity Church of the Ozarks

The Rev. Elise Cowan presents "I Release and I Let Go" sermon 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec 29. Monthly potluck follows the service. Bring a food item and join in with good food and excellent fellowship. At Unity, the mission is to be centered in God, to see the world transformed by the infinite power of love, peace and joy.

Forest Hills Church

Dec. 25: No Bible study

Dec. 29: Pastor Mark Kirby's Message is "You Can't Kill Hope," Matthew 2:13-23.

Jan. 11: No Bible study

