Police Reports by Staff Report | December 25, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

9:04 a.m. A Dogwood Drive resident reported that $700 was stolen from his or her bank account.

12:35 p.m. Police received a report of an assault on the Branchwood Recreation Center trail.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

10:43 p.m. Firefighters responded to a flue fire on Dalton Drive.

10:50 p.m. Police arrested Ikarus Eldridge, 39, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

1:11 p.m. Police received a report that someone attempted to hotwire a car on Leighton Lane. Police placed extra patrols in the area.

6:10 p.m. A Cawston Drive resident reported that his mail was stolen from the mailbox the past two days. Officers assigned extra patrols to the area.

Thursday, Dec. 19

12:44 p.m. Police received a report of someone in a white SUV using a phone and swerving.

2:39 p.m. Sheila Mcguire, 34, turned herself in on a warrant for contempt of court for fines and costs related to charges of littering and following too close.

Print Headline: Police Reports

