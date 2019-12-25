Police received a report at 12:35 p.m., Dec. 16, that a woman was attacked on the POA walking trail at Branchwood.

According to a news release issued by the city, the woman was not injured and the assailant ran away.

The assailant was described as a white male between 6-feet, 2-inches and 6-feet, 4-inches and was reportedly wearing a gray sweatsuit, a beanie and gloves.

The man was not located during a search of the area, according to the release.

Lt. Byron Stival, of the Criminal Investigative Division, said that officers searched the area and engaged in tracking efforts with a K9 unit.

Officers from the Pea Ridge Police Department also helped to perform a neighborhood canvas in which officers went door-to-door in an approximate one-mile radius from the Branchwood Clubhouse looking for additional information, he said.

"At this time, we are following up on multiple leads," he said.

Officers were able to gather a lot of information between direct investigation and tips from the public, he said.

Stival said he appreciates the information provided by the public and encourages anyone who may know something to let the department know. The Bella Vista Police Department's nonemergency number is 479-855-3771.

