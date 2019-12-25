Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police investigating abduction attempt at Branchwood by Keith Bryant | December 25, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Police received a report at 12:35 p.m., Dec. 16, that a woman was attacked on the POA walking trail at Branchwood.

According to a news release issued by the city, the woman was not injured and the assailant ran away.

The assailant was described as a white male between 6-feet, 2-inches and 6-feet, 4-inches and was reportedly wearing a gray sweatsuit, a beanie and gloves.

The man was not located during a search of the area, according to the release.

Lt. Byron Stival, of the Criminal Investigative Division, said that officers searched the area and engaged in tracking efforts with a K9 unit.

Officers from the Pea Ridge Police Department also helped to perform a neighborhood canvas in which officers went door-to-door in an approximate one-mile radius from the Branchwood Clubhouse looking for additional information, he said.

"At this time, we are following up on multiple leads," he said.

Officers were able to gather a lot of information between direct investigation and tips from the public, he said.

Stival said he appreciates the information provided by the public and encourages anyone who may know something to let the department know. The Bella Vista Police Department's nonemergency number is 479-855-3771.

General News on 12/25/2019

Print Headline: Police investigating abduction attempt at Branchwood

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT