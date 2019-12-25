Sign in
Meetings by Staff Report | December 25, 2019

City

• City Council: The regular meeting of the council will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Bella Vista Court Facility, at 612 Lancashire Blvd. The council's next work session will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Bella Vista Court Facility.

• Planning Commission: The commission's regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan 13, at the Bella Vista Court Facility.

• Board of Zoning Adjustment: The board's regular meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 21, at the Bella Vista Court Facility.

POA

• Board of Directors: The board's regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Country Club boardroom. The board's next work session will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Country Club boardroom.

• Lakes Committee: The committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Bella Vista Country Club.

• Recreation Committee: The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Bella Vista Country Club.

• Golf Committee: The next meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Bella Vista Country Club.

Townhouse Association

• Board of Directors: The Town House Association board of directors meeting is at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Association Office, 2 Cora Circle.

