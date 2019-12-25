What does it say to you when the results of a fair and valid election are ignored?

The message to you is this: your vote doesn't matter. And, by extension, the message to you is that you don't matter. Whether that's the intended message from our POA leadership, I don't know, but it's certainly the message that comes across.

There are some board directors who refer to those of us who disagree with them as a "small faction." Winning an election fair and square with 9,165 votes is not a small faction. Electing Steve McKee to the board with 5,667 votes is not a small faction, either.

It seems to me that those board directors are only making a futile attempt to diminish us, at least in their own minds. And once they do this, they then feel justified in ignoring us.

I attended the Vote Yes Rally at Lakepoint on Dec. 3. Several people talked about how much they love Bella Vista. So do we all. One question that was conspicuously absent at that meeting was this: is it ethical to ignore the will of the voters? I believe that most people who seriously consider this question will come to the conclusion that no, it's not ethical.

We know that POA management has at least part of the voting data from November. They know that the owners of 30-plus lots voted no for the most part. They're putting specially trained callers on the phone banks to contact these property owners. This time around they'll encourage all property owners not only to vote; they'll encourage us to vote yes.

It's clear that the conventions of election ethics have been thrown out the window. This should disturb anyone with a clear sense of right and wrong. How deep is our POA leadership willing to sink into the muck for the sake of winning an election?

I'm once again calling on our board of directors to stop the re-vote immediately. Call a special meeting and put an end to it. It only takes five of you to do the right thing.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista

