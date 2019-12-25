Settler's Cabin

This is your last chance to participate in our current fundraising for the Settler's Cabin project. Our deadline is Dec. 31 for donors of $100 or more who would like their name on the plaque that we will order in January to hang inside the cabin. We are now working on equipment storage options and additional fencing. If you are interested in donating, please drop off your donation at the museum, or mail it to us at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714. If you have already donated, thank you so much for your support!

Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

The first Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable of 2020 will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 2, at the museum. Dale Phillips, co-founder of our Roundtable and retired National Park Service superintendent, will speak about "Ben Butler and the Occupation of New Orleans in the Civil War." Butler was a colorful general whose likeness adorned the bottom of many a chamber pot in New Orleans during the war. This is the second of a four-part series that Phillips will present on New Orleans. He was with the NPS in New Orleans for 10 years and has done extensive research on that area. These sessions are open to the public with free admission, so please join us. For more information, email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Hot Stove League

Attention all baseball fans: To get you through the winter doldrums, please note that we are having another Hot Stove League meeting at the museum at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. We will host a talk by Bella Vista resident Dave Armstrong, who has been broadcasting professional and college sports since 1988, including stints with the KC Royals and the Colorado Rockies. He has written a book about his experiences, called "Driving from Here to Wow: Looking at Life Through the Windshield." We hope you can join us. Free admission.

Museum Gift Shop

We thank all of you who did your Christmas shopping in our museum gift shop this month. We continue to offer a great selection of everything from Bella Vista souvenirs to locally produced honey. Please check us out, and take time to browse the museum too. We have new exhibits, plus a temporary exhibit of vintage Fisher-Price toys loaned to us by Bella Vista resident, Bruce Fox.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website is bellavistamuseum.org.

