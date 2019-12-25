Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Flames erupt out of the building when firefighter Samuel Sprott pushes a chunk of the roof inside the attic at 42 Dalton Drive after making a series of cuts to create access and give firefighters an angle to attack the blaze.

Bella Vista firefighters responded to a chimney fire at 42 Dalton Drive late on Dec. 17.

Bella Vista communications manager Cassi Lapp said firefighters responded to the fire at 10:47 p.m. and were on-scene three minutes later. Smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the home, but no injuries were reported.

Lapp said a preliminary investigation by Capt. Seth Kallick suggested the fire started in or near the chimney flue before spreading into the attic, but the exact cause is under investigation.

Battalion Chief Robert Hamilton said a resident inside the home reported smelling smoke and then seeing embers in the ceiling.

"The whole attic area above the living room was just engulfed in flames," he said.

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to prevent it from spreading, then gain access to put it out, he said.

Lapp said she would suggest anyone with a wood-burning fireplace have the chimney flue inspected annually by a licensed professional because creosote, which builds up inside a chimney, is very combustible.

Anyone who needs to dispose of hot fireplace ashes should also be sure to use a metal bucket with a lid, to be stored on a dirt or concrete surface away from the house. These ashes should only be dumped once they are no longer hot and smoldering, possibly after being doused with water, she said.

General News on 12/25/2019