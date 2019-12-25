Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 17 were: first, Rosie Moser; second, Debbie Sorensen; third, Dottie Carter; fourth, Sharyn Hughes. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Contact Debbie at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge --Tuesday and Thursday

Winners Dec. 12 were: North/South -- first, Judy Bappe and Ray Lynch; second, Joe Warren and Robert Gromatka; third, Billie Herriott and Robert Makela. East/West -- first, Diane Warren and Becky Mincke; second, Laura Batey and Len Fettig; third, Jo Bain and Val Watson.

Winners Dec. 17 were: North/South -- first, Robert Gromatka and Judy Bappe; second, Pauline Longstaff and Renee Charpie; third, Diane Warren and Joe Warren. East/West -- first, Billie Herriott and Len Fettig; second, Mike Schomaker and Ernie Grant; third, Jo Warren and Val Watson.

Duplicate Bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. (new earlier time) every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale. Unless there are holidays or special events scheduled.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Dec. 17 were: First Place -- Connie Knafla, Richard Meyer and Art Hamilton. Second Place -- Lynda Delap, Mark Richardson, Shirley Owning and Roy Knafla. Third Place -- Ellie Wood, Marj Shafer and Donna Seneca. Fourth Place -- Harlene Meyer, Ruth Richard and Ken Wood. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 17 were: first, Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughs; second, Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Al Hvidsten and Bill Schernikau. Play begins at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. For more information, call 479-268-6036. Note: New start time for January.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Dec. 17 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Gina Walters; second, Herb Ayers. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call 309-868-4186.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Dec. 12 were: Women -- first, Betty Launins; second, Jean Doe. Honorable Mention -- Nancy Lebermann; Men -- first, Ron Simmons; second, Alan Akey; third, Ken Lebermann. Honorable Mention -- Keith Roberts

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone, including new players, are welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions. Next game will be played on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 12 were: Table 1 -- first, Lynn Conner; second, Ray Borst. Table 2 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Chuck Seeley. Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Dec. 12 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Bill Schernikau; third, Ginny Swinney. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 13 were: Table 1 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Rich Yunker. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Dec. 13 were: Table 1 -- first, Ellie Roberts; second, Becki King. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Kathy Ayres. This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. More players needed, come enjoy a fun game of cards. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 14 were: Blue Team (win 1-0) -- Jerry Vnuk, Sam Brehm, Darlene Albers, Ellie Roberts, Virgie Riedl and Zona Dahl. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Will Pross, Marj Shafer, Norma Miller, Gene Riedl and Marie Ryan.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

