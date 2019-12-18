Monday, Dec. 9
Hi: 56 Lo: 29
Precip: none
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Hi: 42 Lo: 26
Precip: none
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Hi: 52 Lo: 25
Precip: none
Thursday, Dec. 12
Hi: 55 Lo: 39
Precip: 0.03 inches
Friday, Dec. 13
Hi: 56 Lo: 40
Precip: 0.04 inches
Saturday, Dec. 14
Hi: 46 Lo: 37
Precip: none
Sunday, Dec. 15
Hi:39 Lo: 32
Precip: 0.02 inches
PRECIPITATION
To date in 2019: 52.74 inches
