Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church welcomes all to celebrate the following Christmas services:

Sunday, Dec. 22, a combined worship service from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Christmas Eve candlelight communion service is at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Chancel Choir and Chancel Bells will present a Christmas choral program during worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Come celebrate this special Advent season through music.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Dec.r 24. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will also be celebrated.

All are invited on Christmas Day at 11:15 a.m. for a short come-as-you-are worship service in the sanctuary.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The community is invited to attend Advent services at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m., and the Christmas Day worship service is at 10 a.m.

New Year's Eve worship service is at 6 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. until noon. It will not be open Dec. 27. The pantry is collecting items for the Christmas basket: boxed mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, canned sweet potatoes, canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, canned cranberry, small red or green gelatin (sugar-free or regular), and yellow or white cake mix. A container for donations is in the church narthex.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Dec. 22, Pastor Mark and Associate Pastor Al will continue the sermon series titled "God With Us" Prince of Peace.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Dec. 22: "Signs of the Holy," a homily written by Unitarian Universalist minister Meg Riley and delivered by Suzanne Miltich.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

The fourth Sunday of Advent presentation by the Rev. Elise Cowan is "Zeal Takes the Lead" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The service is followed with refreshments

Every Wednesday evening (except Christmas) the new Metaphysical Meetup class takes place in the church at 7 p.m. The December study is "The Pineal Meditation." The Unity Church of the Ozarks invites all to explore and experience the topics of metaphysics. Topics are taken from a variety of sources, including attendee requests and take-home exercises. Previous studies have included Feng Shui and Tapping with intention. Join the fun and learning together.

A Christmas eve candle lighting ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 24, with a variety of activities. First, a candle lighting service, followed by a potluck style fellowship with Christmas snacks. The evening will wrap up with a white elephant gift exchange.

Highland Christian Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24, there will be a short Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. Ther service includes the lighting of five candles, one each for Faith, Peace, Joy, Love, and Jesus Christ with a Scripture read and a one verse Christmas Carol sang with each. This will be followed by Communion and receiving of the Light of Christ. The congregation will then circle the sanctuary with their lit candle while singing Silent Night followed by a benediction.

Bella Vista Baptist Church

Bella Vista Baptist Church will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary.

First United Methodist Church

A Blue Christmas -- A service of hope, healing, and comfort will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the sanctuary. Come together to acknowledge our blue-ness, to sing, to pray, to hear Scripture, to hear our God-stories, to worship the Holy and light-giving Savior, and to find the hope and promise that comes through faith. In the light of Jesus and community, we can find the healing that only Christ gives and we can find it together.

Christmas Eve services: Traditional services of carols, communion, candlelight will be held in the Sanctuary at noon and 7 p.m. A contemporary family service of carols, communion, candlelight will be held in Becker Hall at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Potluck will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by Jean Meadows. Turkey will be provided and those coming for the meal are asked to bring a dish to share. If you are unable to bring a dish, please pay $5 to cover the expense of the meal. Do you have friends or neighbors who will be spending this day alone? Please invite them to this wonderful time of food and fellowship. Make your reservations in the office or call 479-855-1158 by Friday, Dec. 20. If you are able to help in the kitchen or with the setup or cleanup, please let the office know.

Two weekly meetings of AA are being hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Village Baptist Church

On Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m., everyone is invited to join the congregation for a candlelight service of singing and Scripture readings to usher in a very merry Christmas.

Highlands Church

The family Christmas Eve candlelight communion worship service is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Get an early start to Christmas Eve festivities and enjoy the special tradition of ending the service with a candlelit rendition of Silent Night. Little children will have light sticks so as not to miss out on the beauty of this service. Everyone welcome.

