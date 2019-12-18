The season of Advent, the four weeks of spiritual listening and waiting with expectant hope, is slipping away. We still have time to journey to Bethlehem with Joseph and Mary. This year, the liturgical lectionary chose as the Gospel reading on the last Sunday of Advent Matthew 1:18-25. This is the story of Joseph the Carpenter whose father was Matthan and grandfather, Eleazar. In that culture, they were carpenters -- tradesmen that passed on to future generations their experiences, knowledge and the tools of their trade. Just like all the other tradesmen, they were a necessary ingredient in the continuity of the community.

When I focus on the story of Joseph, I am not trying to take something away from the story of Mary, but I am hoping to enrich it.

As I sat with the story of Joseph, I was struck by several things. I noted that Joseph was a man and so am I. Through the reading of the scripture, I was taken back to a time in my life when my wife, Brenda, and I were waiting for a call to come and receive a baby we would adopt. (Unlike Joseph we didn't know if it would be a boy or a girl.) I remembered those late-night conversations when we were too excited to sleep!

I imagined a late-night conversation between Joseph and Mary as they struggled with sleep, wondering together what had happened to them and what was to come.

I imagined I heard Mary saying to Joseph, "Tell me again. Tell me about your dream!"

I can imagine Joseph saying something like, "I worked hard in the shop and was tired. I went to bed and was sound asleep when God spoke to me and helped me to understand that what I was thinking was the right thing to do. So, the next morning I went to your parent's house and brought you home as God told me to do."

Mary could have responded by saying, "And you are sure God told you the baby was going to be a boy and you were to name him Jesus?"

"Yes, Mary. Your turn. What does an angel look like?" And they laughed.

I have known a fair number of carpenters and still can sit and admire their art through their gifts to the church. They were "Wood Whisperers." They could look deep into the wood and see things we might not see and know how to shape and mold and create something of beauty and inspiration from raw materials. They were all quiet men at work and a joy to be with at other times. They created for present and future generations. They were dreamers. Maybe it is unusual, but they had names like Bill, Bob, John, and Mike. They faded into crowds. Joseph fades into the Gospel after Jesus was twelve years old. It's an almost but not yet time.

Ken Parks is the former rector of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista. He can be reached by email to frkenparks@sbcglobal.net. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

