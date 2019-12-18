Let's call the proposed plan what it really is: The POA 2020 "Bribery" Plan.

The plan gives vacant lot owners unlimited amenity use and reduced golf rates at no additional monthly fee increase but forces developed lot owners to pay monthly fee increases. In effect, the POA Board is "bribing" those vacant lot owners for their "yes" vote.

The majority who don't use the amenities will "subsidize" the vacant lot owners and the minority who use amenities -- most devious and underhanded plan if there ever was one. I have voted for increases in the past but will not vote for this one. A "usage fee" plan like we now have is still the fairest. Adjust the fees as appropriate. And while they're cutting costs, start at the top where salaries are too high for the jobs and bonuses are over a $100,000 for the top few.

Don Lang

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/18/2019