All opinions and no valid recommendations! We have those who have no clue regarding the covenants under which the POA and property owners are required to abide and no knowledge of who is controlling what portions of city functions, ACC functions and specifically, the responsibility for maintaining the "amenities."

First and foremost is the fact that every property owner is a member of the Association, like it or not. It doesn't matter whether you use the facilities or not. The next fact is, the Association is a "nonprofit" organization. As is every item, such as golf, beach and swimming pools. Food facilities, walking trails, lakes, etc., are cost items under its nonprofit status. Yes, fees are attached to various of these items. In a perfect (ideal) situation, all of these "amenities" would be provided at no additional cost to the property owners.

The obvious thorn is the golf operations cost. It's the least used by the working residents, the "just enjoying the scenery" residents and, well, you get what I'm talking about by now. Lack of retirees is the main problem. The village demographics have obviously changed. Inflation is the big bugger in the mix. Let's ask the POA directors, who of which are the ones we elected to oversee the overall management of the amenities if they will bite the bullet and consider the possibility of leasing out the golf courses and management of those entities, to outside or property-owner-created groups. It's something they can do. It can't sell any amenity, it can lease them.

This I believe would solve a part of the financial bind, would take away the bias among users/non-users issue. In summary, let's all agree that Bella Vista is about the best there is and worth every penny of our personal investment in this great place.

