Vote yes to increase member fees. After we moved here in 2005, the buildings, golf courses, parks and pavilions began to fall apart. I was starting to believe I lived in the slummiest city in northwest Arkansas.

The increase will make certain Bella Vista remains a feast for our eyes and fun for our heart.

Don't let buildings fall apart. Keep the restaurants looking great, not closed or looking like black holes. Keep adding live music for our enjoyment. Keep providing special activities like appreciation nights.

Keep our parks and pavilions clean with beautiful tables and real restrooms.

Don't let the golf courses turn brown, filled up with hidden holes so people like my husband can fall and break an ankle or get so rough the ball doesn't roll but bounces. Keep them in great shape so members, friends and family can enjoy the courses and the clubhouses.

Don't let the lakes decay and fill with algae and weeds. Keep them full of fish. Let members enjoy pontoon rides, kayaking, fishing and swimming.

Or, if you prefer to live in the slums, you know what to do. Don't vote or vote no. Either way, you are dooming our home to a dismal destiny.

I'm a 76-year-old widow, and I want my home to be nice.

Please vote yes and keep Bella Vista beautiful.

Andra Atteberry

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/18/2019