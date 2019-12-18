The current Bella Vista POA assessment increase that our board is attempting to have the membership approve has become a "fiasco" pitting unimproved lot owners $0 increase against improved lot owner's increase of $13.

In our Declaration, Article X, Section 2, Purpose of Assessment: "Shall be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting the recreation, health, safety, and welfare of the residents in the Properties and in particular for the improvements and maintenance of the Properties." Nowhere does it outline that the $6 part of the $13 assessment increase should be allocated to reduce fees for certain groups at the expense of those thousands of property owners that aren't financially able or do not use any of the amenities. This assessment proposal is flawed at best and could be determined discriminatory.

This board along with our COO wants you to believe that this benefits all but does not. Everyone believes that we need some dollar amount of an assessment increase, just not to allocate part for reducing fees to a few.

Point: There are three groups who use the amenities the most (25% of the members). They benefit the most in fee reductions (some 80% of the dollar reduction estimate). There are hundreds and hundreds of improved lot owners who do not use amenities and will pay for those reductions. Do you believe that this is the right approach?

This assessment proposal should be defeated and a new plan for an assessment increase should be developed that will be fair to all property owners.

The board has a fiduciary responsibility that includes, ethical and legal obligation to treat all members fairly in the best interest of the entire property owners. They have not in this situation.

Tommy Freytag

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/18/2019