The assessment vote is not just about whether or not you pay a fee when you go to the swimming pool. The city of Bella Vista has been diligently seeking some additional commercial development to bolster our meager commercial tax base and to offer more options for residents. With recent changes at Cooper, that may be even more possible moving forward.

Commercial developers do a lot of research before choosing to come into a community. If they find that the community has chosen not to approve an assessment increase for almost 20 years, that would be a huge red flag and could easily prevent that developer from choosing to locate here. If I were going to spend millions of dollars in a community, I would want to be sure that community was moving into the future in a positive manner.

Voting yes would show that the community supports the future of Bella Vista.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/18/2019