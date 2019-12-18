A gift that says Bella Vista may be the answer for the person on your list who has everything. If you're looking for something that is unique to Bella Vista, the pro shops may be the first place to look.

The pro shop located in the Country Club building carries logo merchandise from each of the Bella Vista golf courses. Not only do they have golf shirts and hats, they have cocktail glasses, golf balls and bags. This year, they also have Christmas tree ornaments for each of the POA golf courses and a line of soaps.

For the more artistic taste, Wishing Spring Gallery has gifts that range from Art Club logo key chains to stained glass depictions of golfers. Everything at Wishing Spring is made by a member of the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring. Familiar Bella Vista landmarks, like Cooper Chapel, are pictured by some of the artists. Driftwood pulled from Bella Vista lakes is used to make art.

The gift shop at the Bella Vista Historical Museum has T-shirts that say Bella Vista, but they also have jigsaw puzzles depicting familiar scenes, magnets, post cards and license plates. The museum also has both histories of Bella Vista for sale in the gift shop.

The Bluebird Shed on Lancashire Drive sells bluebird houses made by members of the Bluebird Society of Bella Vista.

Online shoppers can buy Dana Johnson's coffee table book with 140 images of Bella Vista. Contact Johnson to purchase a signed copy at 479-295-6187. There's still time to order for Christmas.

