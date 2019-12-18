First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass. The initiative targeted the first of January, the start of a new year, to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and the year-round recreation that can be experienced locally in state parks. Through the years, other states, including Arkansas, joined this health initiative.

It's a family tradition to hike a trail at an Arkansas State Park on the first day of the New Year and Hobbs is offering three guided hikes. Get your year off on the right foot with a hike on the trails of Hobbs State Park Conservation Area, just east of Rogers.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 -- 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

• Join Park Interpreter Chris on this easy .5-mile hike as we discover the secrets of winter along the Sinking Stream Trail. Meet at the Sinking Stream Trailhead on Highway 12 (same parking lot as the Van Winkle Trail).

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 -- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Join Jim and Diane Gately for an easy .5-mile stroll through the Historic Van Winkle Hollow and learn about the Van Winkle Mill, the largest in the state of Arkansas all through the 1870s. The area is on the National Register of Historic Places. Meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead on Highway 12. This trail is barrier-free.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 -- 2 to 3 p.m.

• Join park interpreter Chris on this 1.5-mile, moderately difficult loop through the hills of Shaddox Hollow as we see what we can discover in nature during the winter. Meet at Shaddox Hollow Trailhead on Highway 303. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water.

For more information, call the park office at 479-789-5000 or see http://www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

