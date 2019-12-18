Monday St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle -- Second

Winners Dec. 9 were: Couples -- first, Nelda Tommer and Bill Schernikau; second, Dick and Nancy Sherbondy; third, Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; fourth, Dale and LuAnn Durant. Honorable Mention -- Vivian Bray and Terry McClure

Individuals -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Dan Bloomer. This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 10 were: first, Bev Cannady; second, Kristy Schmidt; third, Terri Chambers; fourth, Debbie Sorensen. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Contact Debbie at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Dec. 10 were: First Place (3-way tie) -- Team 1 -- Connie Knafla, Ken Wood and Ellie Wood. Team 2 -- Richard Meyer, Diane Lewis and Harlene Meyer. Team 3 -- Marj Shafer, Art Hamilton and Roy Knafla. Second Place -- Team 4 -- Mabel Ashline, Donna Seneca, Oscar and Julie Hansen. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Night 500 Card Group -- Second

Winners Dec. 10 were: Women -- first, Christel Krug; second, Sharon Johnson; third, Sandy Gibbs; fourth, Sandy Koneman. Men -- first, Larry Johnson; second, Denny Koneman; third, Chris Tabat; fourth, Frank King. This card group normally meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month. Be sure to communicate with Larry Johnson at 479-876-8431 before the January 2020 game as some things are changing.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Dec. 10 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Norma Miller; second, Herb Ayres. Winners for Texas Canasta-- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Marie Ryan. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 10 were: first, Dave and Rita Backer; second, Vivian Bray and Sadie Frerking; third, Don Knapp and Glenn Munstermann; fourth, Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes. Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. For more information, call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Chicago Euchre -- First

Winners Dec. 4 were: first, Wayne Doyle; second, Nancy Veach; third, Ginny Swinney; fourth, Sadie Frerking. This card group plays at 6 p.m. in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale. New players are invited to give this game a try and everyone is welcome. This card group normally meets on the first Wednesday of each month. Be sure to talk with Larry Johnson about changes occurring in January 2020. You can call Larry at 479-876-8431.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 12 were: first, Marilyn VanDyke; second, Judy Stone; third, Connie Clark.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge --Tuesday and Thursday

Winners Dec. 5 were: North/South -- first, Val Watson and Laura Batey; second, Robert Makela and Jeff Starr; third, Len Fettig and Andy Fritsch. East/West -- first, Joe Warren and Mike Schomaker; second, Jo Bain and Ron Smith; third, Mel Briley and Jay Lacy.

Winners Dec. 10 were: North/South -- first, Ernie Grant and Fay Frey; second, Dale Morrisett and Gary Stumbo; third, Marilyn Brown and Laura Batey. East/West -- first, Jeff LaCaze and Renee Charpie; second, Ron Smith and Jo Bain; third, Pauline Longstaff and Ray Lynch. Duplicate Bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. (new earlier time) every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale. Unless there are holidays or special events scheduled.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 5 were: Table 1 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, Lynn Conner. Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Dec. 5 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Swanson; second, George Fellers. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Dec. 6 were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Darlene Albers. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. More players needed, come enjoy a fun game of cards. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 6 were: Table 1 -- first, Alan Akey; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Jim Callarman; second, Paul Herrick. Table 3 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Van Bateman. High score -- Jim Callarman. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 7 were: Blue Team (Tie Breaker win 1-0) -- Jerry Vnuk, Ellie Roberts, Joyce Hansen and Marj Shafer. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Darlene Albers, Zona Dahl and Will Pross.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 12/18/2019