Have you ever thought about what Bella Vista might look like if the POA did not operate our amenities? Here is one scenario I hope never comes to pass.

Golf operations would be converted to four private clubs -- Highlands, Scottsdale, Country Club and Dogwood. Club membership would be $10 K per household minimum and dues would be a minimum of $200 per month. Each club would have a manager, golf course superintendent and supporting personnel. If the club had a restaurant or grill, there would be a minimum monthly food charge of $50.

The tennis center and marina would be transferred to private tennis and yacht clubs. It would cost a minimum of $5,000 to join and monthly dues would be a minimum of $100.

I think most of you know this is how private clubs operate. Many are struggling to stay open. Some turn their operations over to for-profit corporations. When this happens, they are at the mercy of corporate executives trying to make as much money as they can.

We might be able to convince the city to operate one swim/recreation center if taxpayers approve a sales tax and property tax increase. There is no way they would consider operating all three. All other amenities would be dropped.

Hopefully, my point is obvious. The current POA structure is the most efficient way to operate our amenities. The personnel expense of six private clubs would far exceed our existing outlay and may or may not provide the quality of maintenance and service we are currently experiencing. Also, many other economies of scale would be lost.

Bah humbug to this Christmas future. Please vote to increase the assessment to a very reasonable $37 per month. Don't be a scrooge!

Jack Doyle

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/18/2019