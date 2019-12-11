Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m. there will be singing, devotions and prayer in the worship center. Infant and toddler nursery for kids is offered as well, and the community is always warmly welcomed.

Sunday, Dec. 15, Pastor Mark and Associate Pastor Al will continue the sermon series titled "God With Us" Everlasting Father.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The community is invited to attend Advent services on Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.

The annual Christmas children's concert will be at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the church sanctuary.

Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m., and the Christmas Day worship service is at 10 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. It is now collecting items for the Christmas dinner and would appreciate donations of boxed mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, canned sweet potatoes, canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, canned cranberry sauce, small red or green gelatin (sugar-free or regular), and yellow or white cake mix. A donation container is in the church narthex.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

"For the Love of God" is the theme presented by the Rev. Elise Cowan at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, followed by refreshments. Come get acquainted and enjoy the fellowship. Unity Church is a nondenominational church that is centered in God that sees the world transformed by the infinite power of love, peace and joy.

Christmas Sing-A-Long at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, features Kristi Peterson on the keyboard. Bring a snack and enjoy the festive singing and sharing,

Metaphysical Meetup meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday, except Christmas Day. "The systematic study of the science of being; that which transcends the physical." Studies have been on various aspects of metaphysics from a variety of sources. Recent classes were based on Feng Shui and Intentional Tapping. The community is always welcome.

Bella Vista Baptist Church

The Bella Vista Baptist Church choir and drama team will present One Quiet Night. There will be two performances. The first performance will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. The second performance will be on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m.

Highland Christian Church

Church women will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Nancy Sherbondy and Jean Raines will be serving coffee and a snack. Sara Denning will be speaking on "Christmas Story." This meeting is open to all women looking for fellowship.

Sunday, Dec. 15, there will be a special Christmas cantata put on by director Bill Barnett and the HCC choir, titled The Glory of Christmas. This will be the Sunday morning church service starting at 10:30 a.m.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Dec. 15, will include a discussion of Wondering, Wandering, Under the Sky, a homily written by Unitarian Universalist minister Victoria Safford.

Bella Vista Community Church

The public is invited to the following Christmas concerts in the sanctuary: Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. -- Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra; Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. -- BV Community Concert Band Christmas program; Sunday, Dec. 22, a combined worship service from 10 to 11 a.m. The Christmas Eve candlelight communion service is at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Village Baptist Church

On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the women of Village Baptist Church will host a program called "Follow the Star." The guest speaker will be Jennifer Smith, co-founder of Cornerstone Transition Home in Newport. This is a faith-based ministry for women paroling from prison. Jennifer will share her own story which involves prison time before she found the Lord and was transformed by God's Word. All women of the community are invited to attend, and there is an request of attendees to bring one of the following items, if able, to help support Cornerstone Transition Home: toilet paper, paper towels, coffee/creamer, trash bags, or a $20 Walmart gift card.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:15 a.m., the Village Baptist Church choir will present its Christmas cantata under the direction of Sheilah Pridemore. The choir will sing His Name is Jesus: A Musical for Christmas, created by Dennis and Nan Allen. All are invited to attend.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m., everyone is invited to join the congregation for a candlelight service of singing and Scripture readings to usher in a very merry Christmas.

Forest Hills Church

Dec. 11: Bible study on Proverbs at 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 and 15: One Bethlehem Night Open House -- nativity display, free admission with coffee and cookies. Handicapped accessible, 2-4 p.m. Southern Strings will play from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dec. 15, Pastor Mark Kirby's message will be "Drawing the Line," Luke 2:7-20.

Highlands Church

The chancel choir will present its Christmas cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction John Matthews, the chancel choir will sing Let There Be Christmas, a new cantata for choir and congregation created by Joseph Martin. Various tableaus will accompany the music staged by Highlands' own Jean Knadler. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. All are welcome.

The next blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, and is organized by HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Free cholesterol screening is available. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required.

The family Christmas Eve candlelight communion worship service is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Get an early start to Christmas Eve festivities and enjoy the special tradition of ending the service with a candlelit rendition of Silent Night. Little children will have light sticks so as not to miss out on the beauty of this service. Everyone welcome.

First United Methodist Church

A grandparents' support group has formed for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. It meets the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in the parlor. The Rev. Jim Rowland is facilitating this group and welcomes all to meet other grandparents who are in the same position. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an on-going support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Prayer shawl ministry meets on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parlor. Come for an hour of visiting and stitching. If you would like to learn how to knit, members will be happy to instruct you. The shawls are given to shut-ins, those who are grieving and other circumstances. Each shawl is prayed over and blessed as it is being lovingly made.

Two weekly meetings of AA are being hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

