Any persons seeking to become a Bella Vista Property Owners Association board candidate may acquire a petition packet from the corporate secretary, Tammie Loyd, at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive) or via email at tammiel@bvvpoa.com.
The important dates for board candidates are as follows:
• Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. -- Informational meeting at the Bella Vista Country Club board room;
• Jan. 10 -- Board petition packets are due before 5 p.m.General News on 12/11/2019
Print Headline: Petition packets available to POA board candidates
