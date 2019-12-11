Any persons seeking to become a Bella Vista Property Owners Association board candidate may acquire a petition packet from the corporate secretary, Tammie Loyd, at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive) or via email at tammiel@bvvpoa.com.

The important dates for board candidates are as follows:

• Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. -- Informational meeting at the Bella Vista Country Club board room;

• Jan. 10 -- Board petition packets are due before 5 p.m.

General News on 12/11/2019