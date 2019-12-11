In the midst of the second special election about assessments, the POA is preparing for the regular election in May. According to the governing documents, the POA must hold an election each year to fill three of the nine board seats. Board members serve three years.

In order to run for a seat on the board, a member in good standing has to collect fifty signatures on a petition. Each of the signatures must also be a member in good standing. The petitions are due on Jan. 10, 2020, and each signature will be verified. The candidates are usually introduced at the January board meeting. Like the assessment election, ballots for the board election can be mailed or filled in on line.

The annual meeting to announce election results is held on the third Tuesday in May each year. Voting ends just before that meeting.

Along with the petition, candidates will be asked to sign a statement of compliance and a statement of understanding, Board Secretary Tammie Loyd said. They get other information in the packet with the petition blanks, she said.

On Jan. 6 at 4 p.m., there will be an informational meeting for perspective candidates at the Country Club.

The three board members whose terms are expiring are Ruth Hatcher, currently the chairperson, David Bradenburg, vice chair and Jim Abrahamson. All three are eligible to run again, but have not yet announced their intentions.

