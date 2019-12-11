Clarence J. Thelen

Clarence J. Thelen, 86, of Madison, Wis., died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, Wis.

He was worn Sept. 2, 1933, to Bernard J. and Hildagard Catherine Thelen (Schaefer), in Johnsburg, Ill. He graduated from McHenry Community High School in McHenry, Ill., in 1951. He married Sue A. Floto at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg on April 11, 1953. They were dairy farmers for 34 years. He retired from farming and worked insurance sales for 10 years before moving to Bella Vista, where he enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards. He was a member of St. Bernard Parish. He moved to Oregon, Wis., to be closer to family and, after Sue's death, he married Marge Clemens on Nov. 10, 2006, at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Sue; his parents; and two brothers, Walter Thelen and Arnold Thelen.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Marge; his five children, Daniel Thelen (Sue), Steven Thelen (Kimberly), Carolyn Beery (Jim), Brian Thelen (Laura), and Lawrence Thelen (Victoria); his siblings, Gerald Thelen and Kathleen Thelen; and 12 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with Fr. Gary Wankerl presiding. A luncheon will follow in Consolation Hall. Interment will be held at a later date in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Johnsburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to Holy Mother of Consolation Music Ministry.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care are in charge of arrangements, (608) 835-3515.

Evern (Shirley) L. Teal

Evern (Shirley) L. Teal, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

She was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Calico Rock, Ark., to William C. Whiteaker and Ida B. Snelgroves Whiteaker.

She is survived by her husband, Don D. Teal of the home; daughters, Tami Dunham of Bella Vista, Terri McDougal (Warren) and grandsons, Shea and Sean, of Bennington, Kan.; and sister, Ruby Mahan of Wichita.

A celebration of life will be held at Bella Vista Community Church, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72714 or Bella Vista Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 5248, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Benjamin F. Walford

Benjamin F. Walford, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 26, 1935, to Harry and Edna Walford. He served his country in the South Dakota National Guard and was a military veteran. He lived most of his life in South Dakota, working in the lumber business all his life and opening his own yard, Milbank Lumber, for 25 years. He retired to Bella Vista but continued to enjoy summers in South Dakota. He enjoyed golfing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gladys; brothers, Gearold (Bud) and Gilbert; and brother-in-law Ronald Schmidt.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Carole (Schmidt); children, Belinda Rupp (Arthur) and Brett Walford (Julie); sister, Elvina Johnson; sisters-in-law LuEtta Walford and Norma (Schmidt) Schwichtenberg; brother-in-law, Jerry Willis; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date in Milbank, S.D.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712 or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Keith White

Keith White died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

He was born Nov. 4, 1956, in Pittsburgh, Kan. He was the store manager at Harps in Noel, Mo. He enjoyed Live PD, Judge Judy and was a KC Royals baseball fan.

He was married to Linda for 43 years. They have two daughters, Robyn Holt of Springdale and Holly White of Fayetteville. He is also survived by son-in-law, Aaron Holt; three grandchildren; and two brothers, Gary White and Mark White of Lamar, Mo.

A memorial service was held Dec. 10, 2019 at New Life Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Obits on 12/11/2019