Dec. 13

s Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is experiencing a shortage of type A-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood products. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. Please give at the next blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Village Bible Evangelical Free Church located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Also, during the month of December, participants at all CBCO blood drives will receive a free maroon long-sleeved shirt.

Dec. 14

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's final concert performance of the season will be a Christmas program at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Bella Vista Community Church in Bella Vista. There is no charge and everyone is invited to attend.

s Pea Ridge National Military Park and the Arkansas Confederate Guard living history group, representing the 17th Arkansas Infantry, will provide living history programs near the Elkhorn Tavern from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. These programs will give a glimpse into what life was like for the common Confederate soldier in camp at Christmas time far away from loved ones. For more information, call 479-451-8122, ext. 1227.

Dec. 16

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance Monday, Dec. 16, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. This is the Christmas dinner and dance. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., and the dance at 7 p.m. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note there are no dances on Mondays, Dec. 23 or Dec. 30.

Dec. 18

s Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is experiencing a shortage of type O negative blood and type AB plasma. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained. A blood drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Highlands United Methodist Church at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

Jan. 22

s Notice of annual meeting -- the 2020 annual meeting for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club's board meeting room, 98 Clubhouse Drive in Bella Vista, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. business as may properly come before the meeting. The public and all members are invited to attend. Applications for board member positions are available at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. The application deadline is Jan. 1, 2020. For more information, contact Deidre Knight-Matney, executive director, at 479-855-6020 or bvas_ed@yahoo.com.

