Lottery by Staff Report | December 11, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Missouri Lotto

Wednesday, Dec. 4

10-14-17-29-34-35

Saturday, Dec. 7

7-15-22-23-42-44

Power Ball

Wednesday, Dec. 4

8-27-44-51-61; PB:14

Saturday, Dec. 7

18-42-53-62-66; PB: 25

MegaMillions

Tuesday, Dec. 3

23-43-60-63-69; MB:19

Friday, Dec. 6

20-31-40-46-61; MB: 20

Community on 12/11/2019

Print Headline: Lottery

