Most readers are aware that the defeat of the 2020 Plan was announced at the member meeting at Riordan Hall on Nov. 19. Mr. Judson and the majority of our board of directors were not happy with those results, so they've decided to hold the election again. Only directors Steve McKee and Teah Bidwell voted against the re-vote.

This time around, the proposal calls for zero assessment increase for unimproved lot owners and a $13 increase for improved property owners. As is their custom, Mr. Judson and our board are once again pitting members against each other, seemingly with no concern about the division they're causing within our community.

I should like to remind Mr. Judson and the board that we live in the United States, where elections are sacrosanct and results are final. To hold a re-vote because you're unhappy with the results is the stuff of third-world countries. And while it may be legal, it's hard to make a serious argument that it's ethical.

It appears that a recalibration of your moral compass is in order.

Some members who support the re-vote may have become so dazzled by Mr. Judson and so preoccupied with winning that they lost sight of the larger concept of fair play. I would urge them to consider the bigger issues at stake. Does our vote mean anything? Or is it only meaningful when you get what you want? If the 2020 Plan had passed, would you then support demands for a redo from the side that lost?

These are serious questions. These are questions that define our character.

I'm calling on our board of directors to stop the re-vote immediately.

Consider the sanctity of each person's vote and what it means when those votes are ignored. Consider the damage you're causing to our community.

These are the bigger issues. We do not live in a banana republic.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/11/2019