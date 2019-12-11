Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers, left, pass out cookies and gift wrap boxes for participants at last Saturday's Highlands Church Cookie Walk. Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said that volunteers had been working at the church all week, with a five-hour day being the shortest they put in. LaHood estimated volunteers baked between 14,000 and 20,000 cookies for the event, which raises money for mission trips, Gravette schools, Meals on Wheels and other programs.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers, left, pass out cookies and gift wrap boxes for participants at last Saturday's Highlands Church Cookie Walk. Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said that volunteers had been working at the church all week, with a five-hour day being the shortest they put in. LaHood estimated volunteers baked between 14,000 and 20,000 cookies for the event, which raises money for mission trips, Gravette schools, Meals on Wheels and other programs.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers, left, pass out cookies and gift wrap boxes for participants at last Saturday's Highlands Church Cookie Walk. Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said that volunteers had been working at the church all week, with a five-hour day being the shortest they put in. LaHood estimated volunteers baked between 14,000 and 20,000 cookies for the event, which raises money for mission trips, Gravette schools, Meals on Wheels and other programs.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers, left, pass out cookies and gift wrap boxes for participants at last Saturday's Highlands Church Cookie Walk. Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said that volunteers had been working at the church all week, with a five-hour day being the shortest they put in. LaHood estimated volunteers baked between 14,000 and 20,000 cookies for the event, which raises money for mission trips, Gravette schools, Meals on Wheels and other programs.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Christmas-themed crafts were up for sale during the annual Highlands Church Cookie Walk last Saturday. Several of these crafts were made by church volunteers, Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Christmas-themed crafts were up for sale during the annual Highlands Church Cookie Walk last Saturday. Several of these crafts were made by church volunteers, Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Christmas-themed crafts were up for sale during the annual Highlands Church Cookie Walk last Saturday. Several of these crafts were made by church volunteers, Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said.

General News on 12/11/2019