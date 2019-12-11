Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Cookie walk December 11, 2019 at 4:29 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers, left, pass out cookies and gift wrap boxes for participants at last Saturday's Highlands Church Cookie Walk. Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said that volunteers had been working at the church all week, with a five-hour day being the shortest they put in. LaHood estimated volunteers baked between 14,000 and 20,000 cookies for the event, which raises money for mission trips, Gravette schools, Meals on Wheels and other programs.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers, left, pass out cookies and gift wrap boxes for participants at last Saturday's Highlands Church Cookie Walk. Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said that volunteers had been working at the church all week, with a five-hour day being the shortest they put in. LaHood estimated volunteers baked between 14,000 and 20,000 cookies for the event, which raises money for mission trips, Gravette schools, Meals on Wheels and other programs.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers, left, pass out cookies and gift wrap boxes for participants at last Saturday's Highlands Church Cookie Walk. Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said that volunteers had been working at the church all week, with a five-hour day being the shortest they put in. LaHood estimated volunteers baked between 14,000 and 20,000 cookies for the event, which raises money for mission trips, Gravette schools, Meals on Wheels and other programs.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Volunteers, left, pass out cookies and gift wrap boxes for participants at last Saturday's Highlands Church Cookie Walk. Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said that volunteers had been working at the church all week, with a five-hour day being the shortest they put in. LaHood estimated volunteers baked between 14,000 and 20,000 cookies for the event, which raises money for mission trips, Gravette schools, Meals on Wheels and other programs.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Christmas-themed crafts were up for sale during the annual Highlands Church Cookie Walk last Saturday. Several of these crafts were made by church volunteers, Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Christmas-themed crafts were up for sale during the annual Highlands Church Cookie Walk last Saturday. Several of these crafts were made by church volunteers, Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Christmas-themed crafts were up for sale during the annual Highlands Church Cookie Walk last Saturday. Several of these crafts were made by church volunteers, Cookie Walk co-chair Sue LaHood said.

General News on 12/11/2019

Print Headline: Cookie walk

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT