Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets' second annual Christmas snack-pack book project will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, and benefits Lincoln Junior High School in Bentonville. This event is co-sponsored by librarian Jennifer James and the school counselors with children's librarian Ellen Farwell and staff at Bella Vista Public Library. The Village Lake Writers and Poets members donate used and new books which are then individually wrapped and placed in snack packs by the counselors at Lincoln Junior High. Join the group for hot chocolate, writing and help to wrap books. Needed are books, wrapping paper, scissors, tape, markers and Christmas cards.

VLWP's Christmas dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Fred's Hickory Inn in Bentonville. Join the celebration of the fifth-year anniversary and the Christmas holidays. Bring a guest or two. Everyone orders from the regular menu and pays with individual checks. Please bring an individually wrapped book to exchange. RSVP via phone ASAP. If attending, please call Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold its next monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the community room of Guaranty Bank located on 21196 Highway 71 South in Pineville, Mo., just past the Jane Walmart. This is the annual Christmas party, with entertainment presented by Perfect Harmony, a Women's barbershop chorus. Pastries will be provided. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome. For further information about NARFE, contact Ron Lambert at 479-876-5392 or Miriam Stocks at 479-855-1676.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, a chapter of America's Walking Club, invites all interested walkers to join in a 5K walk that follows part of the Frisco Trail and passes through the Lights of the Ozarks winter wonderland display around the downtown square, historic Dickson Street and Mt. Nord historic home district. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 524 S. School Road, and the walk will start from there at 5 p.m. For further information about the club, go to the club website at www.sites.google.com/bvozarkhillhikers or send your request to bvvohh@gmail.com.

BV Decorative Artists

Decorative Artists members will celebrate their Christmas party at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. All members are asked to bring a toy to be donated to Legal Aid of Arkansas in Springdale that serves four counties. These toys will be used for children who wait in the reception area. The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA also does a variety of service projects. Each month the BVDA has a member or visiting national artist teach an art project. Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA chapter, and visitors are welcome. For information, call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

Nebraska Club

The Nebraska Club of Bella Vista and Northwest Arkansas will hold its annual Christmas dinner party at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill (formerly known as the Bella Vista Country Club) on Saturday, Dec. 14. The event will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $15 per person. Payment is to be sent to K.B. and Sue Smith, treasurers, 10 Highland Parkway, Bella Vista, AR 72715. The deadline for reservations was Dec. 10. For more information about the event, call the Smiths at 479-876-2009.

Line Dance Club

A beginners' class will meet from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning Jan. 3, 2020, at Riordan Hall. The registration fee for this class is $20. There is also a $35 annual fee payable to Riordan Hall. If you do not have a Bella Vista photo ID, you will pay Riordan Hall $2.50 per class. The class will be taught by Kristine Schaap, who has taught beginners for several years. New dancers will have the opportunity to learn line dancing steps and put them to dances. There are handouts, lots of practice, and personal attention. Please call Kristine Schaap at 479-876-2715 if you have any questions.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will meet Mondays in December and January from 3:45 to 5 p.m. (time change for winter months) in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. There is a need for women bass and baritone singers at this time. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204.

TOPS

TOPS has been dedicated to helping members lose weight safely, steadily and most importantly, sensibly since 1948. TOPS (take off pounds sensibly) Chapter 532 meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday morning at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Both men and women are welcome to come and join for lifestyle changes.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks, this club meets to discuss a book that examines great issues. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Altrusa International

Altrusa meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the River Grille restaurant in Bentonville. For more information, visit altrusa-bb.com

Artisan Alliance

The Clay Studio at Wishing Springs has classes for hand-building from 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. There are also wheel-throwing classes from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Wheel-throwing and hand-building classes are also held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. For additional information, call 479-257-2221.

Fly Tyers Club

The Fly Tyers Club conducts weekly meetings beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreens). Singing in harmony, "a capella," is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood-burning is welcome.

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting and making new friends. Refreshments and "Show and Tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

Bella Vista Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Community on 12/11/2019