St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Nov. 24 were: first, Marlene Kellogg; second, Lynne Bowman; third, Shirley Rhine; fourth, Linda Anderson.

Winners Dec. 3 were: first, Terri Chambers; second, Nita McKelvey; third, Gail Knudsen; fourth, Shari Reed. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Contact Debbie at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Dec. 3 were: First Place Team -- Art Hamilton, Roy Knafla and Ellie Wood; Second Place Team (3-way tie) -- Connie Knafla, Diane Lewis and Donna Senesac/Mabel Ashline and Shirley Owings/Harlene Meyer, Richard Meyer and Ken Wood. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 3 were: North/South -- first, Val Watson and Laura Batey; second, John Frey and Martha Kolb; third, Dale Morrisett and Gary Stumbo. East/West -- first, Jay Lacy and Mel Briley; second, Ray Lynch and Pauline Longstaff; third, Len Fettig and Fay Frey.

Duplicate Bridge is played at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Dec. 3 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Becki King. Table 2 -- first, Norman Miller; second, Marj Shafer. Winners for Texas Canasta-- first, Sheri Bone; second, Diane Dingmann. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 3 were: first, Dottie and Chuck Seeley; second, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch; third, Al Hvidsten and Bill Schernikau; fourth, Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Dave and Rita Backer. Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information, call 479-268-6036.

St. Bernard Games and Goodies

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 5 were: first, Sue Kelley; second, Marilyn VanDyke; third, Marlene Kellogg.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No sign-up is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 29 were: Table 1 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Bill Roush; third, Paul Herrick. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

