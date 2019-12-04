Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Centerton resident Rae Elle plays her guitar and sings outside Linden's Jewelry during last weekend's Small Business Saturday.

Music and bubbles filled the air while a handful of local businesses got together for Small Business Saturday last weekend.

Ashley Linden, proprietor of Linden's Jewelry, hosted the event outside her shop and said she hoped it would encourage people to shop local.

"It's hard to compete with Black Friday and all the big department stores," she said, noting that Small Business Saturday gives the local shops and services their own day.

Getting with other local businesses allows everyone to make a bigger footprint, she said, and gives customers more of a one-stop shop.

"I think we, as small businesses, do better together," she said.

Linden said she really appreciated the un-November-like weather.

Face painting and live music were also in place to add a more festive atmosphere, she said.

Turnout wasn't great by late morning, but there's a finite amount of work anyone can do to attract more, Linden said, adding that she hopes people will remember there are small businesses here in bella Vista.

Rae Elle played her guitar and sang folk songs outside.

Elle said she lives in Centerton but learned to play here in Bella Vista and it was fun to come back and play and pitch in for an event like this. The lack of rain was also nice, she added.

"I love it when I have time to come play local events," she said.

Among the vendors were Jamie James and Deb West, a pair of Pampered Chef consultants who put on shows and parties to showcase kitchen supplies.

It was a great chance to show what they do, West said.

"We so appreciate Linden's opening up the opportunity," she said.

Kelly Brydle was among the customers browsing business' tables.

She enjoyed visiting with the different shops, she said, and really appreciated the chance to see what Bella Vista has to offer.

"I think it's great that we have and can support these smaller businesses," she said.

