I did vote YES on the POA latest assessment increase, but I did not like the 2020 Plan as outlined by the board and current COO. The idea of reducing fees to get membership to vote for a plan that was skewed towards a select few that use the amenities the most and have the others pay for the reduction in revenue is morally wrong. However, this plan failed.

The chairman of the board and others stated the plan failed because unimproved lot owners voted it down. There was no way to assume this, due to the fact our COO said we will not have a vote count by unimproved/improved lot owners, "to do otherwise could result in accusations of vote tampering." We had many improved lot owners voting NO, due to the reasoning above and other reasons.

The 2001 assessment that passed was supported by 56 percent of the vote from unimproved lot owners.

This new plan proposal of $13 for improved lot owners and $0 for unimproved lot owners is not moral and I can't believe seven of nine board members supported it. The unimproved lot owners should also have "SKIN" in the game; they are as much property owners of the BVPOA as improved lot owners. Therefore, I cannot support this assessment increase.

The board should scrap their current proposal and develop a plan that will be fair for all property owners and not just a select few. We do need an increase in our assessments (not what we like to hear, but the stump dump fire, future legal fees and the repayment to our water department deems it necessary). I would suggest: 1) Leave fees as they are presently and freeze them for the next three years (90% of those using them can afford what they pay now), and 2) Ask for $5 from improved lot owners (everyone will pay same) and a $2 increase from unimproved lot owners. If explained properly, they should understand that they too have a stake in the future of Bella Vista.

The board needs to make some hard decisions: 1) management salaries of the POA are an issue, total salaries, without water and Food and Beverage have increased by $1,447,000 from January 2016 through December 2018 or 23 percent; and 2) The Food and Beverage Division has a loss over $1.8 million from January 2017 to date (more if you add the depreciation which they charge to clubs).

Our board representatives made some bad decisions over the past three years by approving the COO to spend our entire reserves. The POA has an annual operating budget of some $18 million; therefore, we should have reserves around $4.5 million or three months operating for unforeseen circumstances.

This new assessment plan proposal will divide our membership. The $0 increase for unimproved lot owners and the reduction in fees for a select few will be paid by the majority -- improved lot owners.

A HOUSE DIVIDED WILL FALL!

Tommy Freytag

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/04/2019