LETTERS: Who pays for fee reductions? by Don Lang Bella Vista | December 4, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Who pays for fee reductions?

The 2020 Plan proposed by the POA Board and our COO will come at the expense of those that do not use our amenities. In my opinion, this is the most unfair and underhanded plan I have seen in my 20 years living in Bella Vista. It's no wonder the Board has lost credibility and our trust ... AGAIN. The Board is trying to have the absent vacant lot owners (who would pay no increase) and the minority who golf and use the amenities vote in a big increase for the rest of us.

An example in the 2020 plan flyer that the COO explained to various groups during the campaign shows savings on three different scenarios. Those savings amount to a total of $1,395 for three property owners, who golf and use amenities. It would take 19 property owners at the additional $72 per year each to off-set the reduction for those three scenarios. Those who golf and use amenities can already afford to do that. So, who is actually paying for those who will benefit the most from this ridiculous plan?

I believe most members would be willing to pay the additional $5 towards improving our amenities -- but to ask them to pay extra for a select few that reap the most benefit is certainly not right. Why would people in their right mind want to support such a flawed, unfair and unethical assessment plan? Certainly, no one who does not play golf, use the fitness centers or other amenities! The vacant lot owners must have some skin in the game too. Think about who is really paying for a few. And, while they're cutting costs, why doesn't the Board start at the top where the salaries are out of line with the positions and over a $100,000 was paid in bonuses last year.

Readers ... go online at the POA website and see where the POA Board has wasted your money.

Don Lang

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/04/2019

Print Headline: Who pays for fee reductions?

