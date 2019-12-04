We are a community of about 35,000 people that have the opportunity to live in one of the greatest places on earth. We are not as divided as some would have you believe. According to exit polling, the reason the recent vote to raise our POA dues failed was due to owners of 30 or more undeveloped lots casting a "no" vote. The majority of folks who live here voted in favor of improving the quality of life in Bella Vista.

This issue is about much more than whether you personally use the amenities or not. It's certainly about much more than how much folks at the POA earn. It's about our quality of life here in Bella Vista. The amenities provided by the POA are our biggest asset. I think there's a fair comparison to other small communities that may have one big business that holds that town together. If that business moves out, the town dies. Unfortunately, we've seen that story repeated too many times.

If our industry (golf courses, lakes, trails, restaurants, tennis courts, fitness centers, etc.) become diminished or, worse yet, shut down, we no longer will be one of the most desired places to live. If people quit moving here to play golf or tennis, fish, hike, boat, ride bikes, exercise, etc., there will be homes coming on the market with no takers. That will ultimately drive prices down, our property values will take a huge hit. Fewer people being attracted to the area by our amenities mean fewer people buying and building homes. It's Economics 101...supply and demand.

Folks need to quit looking at our amenities as having to turn a profit to be valuable, they are valuable because of the attraction they create. If our golf courses turn into goat ranches, that will hurt everyone, not just golfers. If our lakes are not managed properly, that will hurt everyone, not just boaters or fishermen. If our fitness centers become dilapidated, that hurts everyone. Plus, think of other businesses in the area that would be negatively affected ... everything from restaurants to hair salons to drug stores. It would definitely have a trickledown effect. It might not be noticed immediately, but the decline would be inevitable.

So please join me in helping to get the vote out ... we need to reach quorum again. We are so close to seeing positive change for our community. Let's not drop the baton ... let's get this to the finish line!

Respectfully,

Dave and Julie Armstrong

Bella Vista

