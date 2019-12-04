Sign in
LETTERS: Assessment vote by Katy Van Note Bella Vista | December 4, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Many people forget the fact that the failure of the Bella Vista Assessment increase will have a negative effect on their property values. They don't see the big picture. My husband and I retired and built a home in Bella Vista seven years ago. We have put much love and effort into our home in this community only to see its future as one full of aging, tired buildings and a lack of care for the lakes and other amenities. Don't they see that this community was built on the premise of a POA and the amenities it offers? That's why we moved here.

Katy Van Note

Bella Vista

