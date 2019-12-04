I'm sure you have all heard by now that the POA is going to try to ram another assessment increase vote down our throats! I believe I know how to put an end to this whole mess ... when you receive your ballot just put it in the trash, don't send it in!

In 2016, the POA put out a vote to raise the assessment fees and it passed! It passed in that they received more yes votes than no votes. The problem was the POA failed to receive back at least 51 percent of the total ballots to make the vote binding, so the assessment increase vote failed! The same thing happened in the most recent assessment increase vote. It passed in that they received more yes votes than no votes but again failed to receive 51 percent or more of the total ballots returned to make the vote binding, so it failed to pass!

Now, I don't claim to be any rocket scientist, but it seems to me the easiest way to defeat this whole debacle is to just not send your ballot in to ensure that they do not reach the 51% necessary to make the vote binding!

So, if you are no voter when you receive your ballot, just trash it, if you're on the fence please just trash your ballot.

Problem solved!

Mike Kane

Lake Ann Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/04/2019