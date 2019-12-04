It seems the POA is like the Democrats -- can't accept the vote so change the rules. Several have been trying to get the salary compensation for 2018 and the budget for 2019. Figures are not available even by request. Before I vote "yes" I want those numbers.
Julie Storm
Bella VistaEditorial on 12/04/2019
Print Headline: I want those numbers
