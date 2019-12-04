Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
LETTER: I want those numbers by Julie Storm Bella Vista | December 4, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

It seems the POA is like the Democrats -- can't accept the vote so change the rules. Several have been trying to get the salary compensation for 2018 and the budget for 2019. Figures are not available even by request. Before I vote "yes" I want those numbers.

Julie Storm

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/04/2019

Print Headline: I want those numbers

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT