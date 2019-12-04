I am the individual who started the "Welcome Meet and Greet" for new residents in 2017. I started the "Meet and Greet" so that new residents can have a good understanding of the many amenities we offer. Bella Vista is a very special place to live and one that I do not take for granted. I have lived here for 14 years and so appreciate the quality of our amenities that are offered here.

Five years ago I joined the Recreation Committee for the POA when I realized I could have some say-so in the amenities that existed and the ones we might consider in the future. What I have learned from this committee is how much thought and effort goes into each of the amenities and that, while not everyone wants or needs them, they make Bella Vista the special place it is. I do not use many of them, but guarantee there are many who do. Do they pay for themselves? No! They are subsidized by our assessments. They give all residents the privilege to use them or not. It is up to each and every one of us.

Everyone has been exposed to one or more assessment increase votes. It has been 18 years since an increase has passed. It is overdue and necessary to keep our amenities up to par. Please take the time to cast your ballot in favor of this assessment increase so we can continue to offer the quality amenities we have had in the past and add more as the need arises. Our community is not only unique, but it allows all of us to share with and attract new residents so that we can continue to prosper and grow.

1. Please cast your ballot and vote YES for this assessment increase. Voting dates are Dec. 12- Jan. 16.

2, Volunteer to make some phone calls to encourage other property owners to vote Yes. It is easy to do. Contact Carmen Dissing at carmend@bvvpoa.com or 479-855-5022.

3. Put out yard signs (available at Branchwood, Metfield, Riordan and the Country Club plus other locations).

4. Talk with others to encourage them to vote in favor of this increase.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I am sending this to all of you on my own initiative and not on the part of the POA. I truly care about the future of Bella Vista.

Debbie Sorensen

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/04/2019