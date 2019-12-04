My wife and I first visited Bella Vista back in the summer of 2002. The first thing to capture our attention was the amazing golf courses situated along the highway. The scenery was beautiful and, as we were shown around town and saw all of the great amenities that were available, we knew this was where we wanted to spend our retirement years.

We knew we would be dealing with a POA and a monthly "assessment fee." At the time, we were actually in shock that so many amenities were available at such an absurdly low assessment. I, honestly, don't know of another place in the country that offers so much at such a low cost. It is an amazing bargain.

We have been reading the comments made by so many POA "haters" and their reasoning for voting against an assessment increase.

Question? Has anyone ever heard of a POA anywhere in the country that is "liked?" Whether you like the POA or not is really not the issue. If your problem is having to pay a monthly assessment fee, then why did you move here? The point is that the POA is trying to get by on an income established in 2002 to try and pay 2019 "bills." If you had not had a raise since 2002 and were trying to pay your bills in 2019, you would be desperate for a raise! Seventeen years of inflation and no raise? It is time or rather past time we had an increase.

Should the "assessment proposal" fail, over time, count on seeing one after another of our amenities close, property values decline and Bella Vista just become another ho-hum town. We have a golden opportunity to save our amenities and keep Bella Vista the unique and wonderful place it is to live.

Lee Kiphen

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/04/2019