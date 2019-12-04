As reported in this paper, the members of the Bella Vista POA voted recently to turn down the board's request for an assessment increase. The board had asked for an increase of $11 a month for improved properties, and a $2 increase to unimproved.

The board, as usual, has failed to listen to the members, and last night announced a new vote, to be held nearly immediately, to increase improved lots by $13 per month and $0 for unimproved lots. The board obviously feels that pitting residents against lot owners is the way to increase their revenue.

My recommendation for anyone reading this? Don't move to Bella Vista. It's a pretty place, but the POA cannot be trusted to ever do the right thing.

Jack Stewart

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/04/2019