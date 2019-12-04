For the second year, Bella Vista is joining in with a national Christmas season tradition. The Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count is coming to Bella Vista on Dec. 14.

The tradition grew out of another, according to Butch Tetzlaff of the Bluebird shed. Hunters used to compete to see who could shoot the most birds during the holiday season. By encouraging people to count rather than shoot the birds, birds were saved and information was gathered. In some areas, the Christmas Bird Count is 119 years old.

Participants need to sign up in advance with Tetzlaff, who will assign each counter an area to count. Many participants can stay home and count the birds at their own feeder. Some will drive to a park or another public area that was assigned. Some people will work in pairs or small groups, although others will work alone.

Participants should be able to identify the various species common to Bella Vista, Tetzlaff explained.

Last year, 51 people volunteered to help Tetzlaff which made his volunteer counting group the largest one in the state. He's hoping to do it again this year.

To join the Christmas Bird Count, email Tetzlaff at butch@thebluebirdshed.com.

