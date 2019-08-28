Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Winnie is waiting August 28, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Winnie is about three years old and has spent 418 days in the shelter. She is probably a pit/Basenji who loves people.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Winnie is about three years old and has spent 418 days in the shelter. She is probably a pit/Basenji who loves people.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Winnie is about three years old and has spent 418 days in the shelter. She is probably a pit/Basenji who loves people.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista

Winnie is about 3 years old and has spent 418 days in the shelter. She is probably a pit/Basenji who loves people.

General News on 08/28/2019

Print Headline: Winnie is waiting

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT