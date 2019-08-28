September Happenings at the Museum

Events --

41st Ozark Quilt Fair

Entries are now being accepted for the 41st Ozark Quilt Fair to be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Quilters and quilt lovers are invited to display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. The entry fee is $10 per exhibitor. Cash prizes for Viewer's Choice awards will be given for first- ($50), second- ($35), and third- ($15) place winners in both new and antique quilt categories. Entry forms are available at the museum website, shilohmuseum.org or by calling 479-750-8165. The Ozark Quilt Fair is sponsored by Arvest Bank.

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Wilderness Library

Shiloh Museum outreach coordinator Susan Young will discuss the life and work of Newton County resident Ted Richmond in a program entitled, "Working for Things Eternal," at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. According to Young, "In the early 1930s, Ted Richmond settled on Mount Sherman in Newton County and founded the Wilderness Library, providing free books to local folks for miles around. The library existed into the 1950s, with Richmond attracting the attention of Eleanor Roosevelt, J. William Fulbright, and The Saturday Evening Post along the way."

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to learn about the life cycle of a monarch butterfly during "Monarch Mania," at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Meetings --

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 16, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For more information, call June Jefferson at 479-790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Meeting locations --

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free unless otherwise stated for classes or events.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

For more information, call 479-750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org. or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

