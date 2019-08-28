Shake a hand, touch a truck or just come out to say hello to Bella Vista public safety employees while you shop for your fresh produce and handmade goods.

Police and fire department personnel will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Bella Vista Farmers Market at Sugar Creek Center.

Bella Vista invites kids and adults alike to come and chat with the city's first responders and see some of the equipment on display that they use in their day-to-day operations. Free child fingerprinting will also be available.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 13, in the parking lot of Sugar Creek Center. Fresh produce and local handmade goods are available.

