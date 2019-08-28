Harvey Stuart Henning

Harvey Stuart Henning, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

He was born July 3, 1937, in Detroit, Mich., to Kenneth and Ruth (Comrie) Henning. He was raised on his family farm in Napoleon, Mich., and graduated from Napoleon High School in 1955. He was an All-State running back who forewent athletic scholarships to serve in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a Millwright superintendent for 30 years and retired to Northwest Arkansas where he enjoyed fishing on Beaver Lake, playing cards, chess, backgammon, tennis, and shooting pool with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Harvey Henning II of Rose City, Mich., and Kristy Henning of Bella Vista; his brother, Kenneth Henning of Long Island, N.Y.; his sister, Elizabeth O'Leary of Valparaiso, Ind.; and two grandsons.

Barbara LeRoy

Barbara "Bobbie" LeRoy, 94, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. At the time of her passing she was a resident of Village On The Park assisted living center in Bentonville, Ark.

She leaves behind a rich and instructive legacy of love for family, generosity, and service to favorite charities and causes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaynor; and grandson, Drew.

She is survived by sons, Gregory (RoseMarie) of Bella Vista, Ark., Gary (Susan) of Port Huron, Mich., and Scott of Seattle; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Ross Leon Willey

Ross Leon Willey, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

He was born April 25, 1938, in Torrington, Wyo., to Ira and Margaret Willey. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.

He leaves behind one niece and two nephews.

