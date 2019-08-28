Sign in
Meet Kevin August 28, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
Kevin is a 9-month-old hound mix who is neutered, housebroken and good with other dogs. He came into the shelter with his two brothers, Joe and Nick Jonas. He's the last of the trio, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

General News on 08/28/2019

Print Headline: Meet Kevin

