Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Don Lowe, left, works with his grandson, Jeremiah Lowe, to get the stripes in position for an in-progress wooden flag.

A local business recently popped up, run by a Bella Vistan and his grandson.

Don Lowe and Jeremiah Lowe, 11, work together to make wooden flags in an in-home workshop in the Highlands.

Don Lowe said it got started when they made one for his son's birthday in December last year, only to find other people were interested, and they've been building flags and taking orders since.

"We've just had a lot of fun," he said.

The flags start out as large pine boards, which Lowe said he cuts to size -- including narrow strips to make the flags' stripes and a wider section to host the stars. That piece is sent to another workshop, which uses a CNC mill to precision-carve the stars and any other patterns or emblems into the wood.

"You couldn't do it by hand," he explained, noting he's sold flags with emblems from different branches of the armed forces as well as specific regiments.

He and his grandson work together to burn the stripes, which brings out the wood's patterns and darkens it some. They choose the best side and mark it with masking tape, he said, then choose the red and white stripes.

The white stripes are left bare and the red stripes are painted before the flag is assembled.

Lowe said he places the flag upside down, placing a bead of wood glue between each piece before clamping it all together and nailing backing strips in place to make a complete piece.

A protective coating finishes the flag, he said, and the flags are designed as indoor pieces.

Lowe said a typical flag takes between seven and eight hours of work.

It's a great way to spend time with family, he said, because they can work together and move faster, each working on different steps in the process.

He's also gotten to see his grandson learn and excel, he said.

"He's gotten good at it," he said.

Jeremiah Lowe said he has a good time working with his grandfather, particularly burning wood.

"You get to sit," he said.

General News on 08/28/2019