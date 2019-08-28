Photo submitted BVCC's youth enjoyed shuffleboard, food and fellowship at The Holler during their last meeting. BVCC's youth group meets every second and fourth Wednesday in the undercroft for seventh through 12th-grade students. All teens are welcome at 6 p.m. for pizza and 6:30 p.m. for Bible study and discussion.

Bella Vista Community Church

BVCC Community Life Groups begin the week of Sept. 8. To learn more or sign up, please call the church office or visit the Information Center on Sunday mornings.

The next Women's Bible Study, a nine-week series titled The Battle Plan for Prayer by Stephen Kendrick and Alex Kendrick, begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. in room 8/9. Cost is $12. Please call the church office to sign up.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Men's Fellowship Roadside Pickup is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Call the church office to sign up or if you have questions. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 7.

Do you love to knit or crochet? If so, join the Knit, Crochet, Chat, and Pray group every Friday at 1 p.m. in the PCBV office lobby. Bring your current project with you. Call the church office for more information at 479-855-2390.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Sept. 1, Pastor Mark will bring the message and continue the sermon series titled "Sent." His sermon title will be "The EVERYDAY Commission" with a text of Matthew 28:16-20.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The Highlands United Methodist Women are hosting a new evening retreat of fellowship, spiritual growth and mission outreach for the women of Bella Vista as well as the women of the Highlands Church. The retreat is named After Hours and is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. The first After Hours will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 6-7:30 p.m. The first retreat theme will be "Buzzin' Along -- A Taste of Honey" and will explore how to get more out of your devotional life and prayer time. Friends are welcome and invited.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday, Aug. 25, the Bella Vista Lutheran Church will lead the service at Concordia at 3 p.m.

The Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month except December at Bella Vista Lutheran Church. The remaining meeting dates/topics for 2019 are Aug. 27: "Friends: Where Did They All Go?"; Sept. 24: The Watchman Program; Oct. 22: Caregiver and Brain Injury Survivor -- Discussion Groups; Nov. 26: Out to Eat, location TBD. All stroke or traumatic brain injury survivors, their families, friends and caregivers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Ellen Creakbaum at 479-282-5457.

GriefShare classes begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in the church library. This is a 13-week course designed with a workbook and videos. The workbooks cost the church $15 each, free to participants unless you would want to help with this expense. Everyone is invited to attend, especially those who have lost a loved one recently. Register by calling the church office at 479-855-0272 or contact Dorothy Jones at 479-366-1700 or 479-855-7295.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The need is unsweetened box cereal. Collections include the "Best Choice" PVC labels which are redeemed to purchase items needed for the pantry. Donation containers are located in the church narthex.

On Sept. 3 there will be a special worship service for those who are unable to attend a regular worship service. Following the service, lunch will be served. If you need transportation to this or any other worship service, please contact the church office at 479-855-0272.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019: No service.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

"Expectations" message will be presented by the Rev. Elise Cowan at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept 1, followed by Prayer Team. For prayer needs, contact the Rev. Elise Cowan, unityminister@ozarks.com

Wednesday night class, 7-8:30 p.m., continues studying "Heart Centered Metaphysics" by Paul Hasselbeck, co-facilitated by the Rev. Elise Cowan and Kent Lowery. Subjects such as "What is the relationship between God and Humankind" create an interesting and enriching class. The class helps to understand the Unity principles and experience life in a different way. Following the book discussion, the class is studying various forms of meditation. All are welcome.

Women's retreat will be held Sept. 13-14 and facilitated by Peace Keeper Gayla Crum in Eureka Springs. For more info, contact the Rev. Elise Cowan at unityminister@ozarks.com.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

A new Grief Support Group, facilitated by the Rev. Brenda Wideman, meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Chapel, and will meet through the end of October. All in the community are welcome who feel this group might help them in recovering from a grief situation.

A grandparent's support group is available for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. This group meets the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in the parlor. Are you raising your grandson or granddaughter? This probably wasn't in your greater plan, and you are not alone. Do you feel frustrated? Isolated? Out of your element? The Rev. Jim Rowland facilitates this group. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances, and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids, but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an on-going support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Caregivers Support -- This group, which has met for several years at Village House in Bella Vista, has moved its meetings to First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista. They meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month. Next meeting is Sept. 5th. Caregivers are welcome to bring those they care for. These folks will be in the protective hands of trained volunteers in a separate area while caregivers attend the meeting.

Two weekly meetings of AA are being hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Religion on 08/28/2019